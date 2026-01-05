Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Control of Ukrainian Village

Russia's defense ministry announced its forces have captured the village of Hrabovske in Ukraine's Sumy region. However, the claims from the battlefield have not been independently verified by Reuters or any other sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:54 IST
Russian Forces Seize Control of Ukrainian Village
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defense ministry reported on Monday that its forces have taken control over the village of Hrabovske in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

While this claim was made public, it remains unconfirmed as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the statements from the battlefield or those coming from either side of the conflict.

The situation in Sumy and surrounding areas continues to evolve, with international observers closely monitoring developments for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

 India
2
Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

 Global
3
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

 India
4
Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026