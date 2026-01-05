Russian Forces Seize Control of Ukrainian Village
Russia's defense ministry announced its forces have captured the village of Hrabovske in Ukraine's Sumy region. However, the claims from the battlefield have not been independently verified by Reuters or any other sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defense ministry reported on Monday that its forces have taken control over the village of Hrabovske in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.
While this claim was made public, it remains unconfirmed as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the statements from the battlefield or those coming from either side of the conflict.
The situation in Sumy and surrounding areas continues to evolve, with international observers closely monitoring developments for further updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All Indians who are in Venezuela are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict movements: Ministry of External Affairs.
Sports Ministry Revamps TOPS: Key Promotions and Exclusions
Corporate Affairs Ministry Announces Operational Revamp
Russian Forces Push Forward: Expansion in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv
Corporate Affairs Ministry Simplifies KYC Norms for Directors