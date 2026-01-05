Tata Power: A New Dawn in Rooftop Solar Achievements

Tata Power, via its subsidiary Tata Power Solaroof, has announced achieving a remarkable milestone of 1GWp installed rooftop solar capacity during April-December of the current fiscal year. This growth is attributed to extensive installations in both residential and commercial sectors.

The company reported 1.7 lakh installations, marking an impressive 345% year-on-year growth compared to the prior year. This expansion reflects Tata Power Solaroof's commitment to advancing solar energy across diverse customer segments.

The ambitious Ghar Ghar Solar campaign is a cornerstone of Tata Power's strategy, promoting rooftop solar adoption in Indian households through advanced solutions and customer-centric offerings, including flexible financing and robust after-sales service.