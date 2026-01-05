Left Menu

Tata Power: A New Dawn in Rooftop Solar Achievements

Tata Power, through its subsidiary Tata Power Solaroof, has reached 1GWp installed rooftop solar capacity within nine months of FY26. The company achieved significant growth, with 1.7 lakh installations and expanded its customer base to over 3 lakh, spanning residential and industrial segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power, via its subsidiary Tata Power Solaroof, has announced achieving a remarkable milestone of 1GWp installed rooftop solar capacity during April-December of the current fiscal year. This growth is attributed to extensive installations in both residential and commercial sectors.

The company reported 1.7 lakh installations, marking an impressive 345% year-on-year growth compared to the prior year. This expansion reflects Tata Power Solaroof's commitment to advancing solar energy across diverse customer segments.

The ambitious Ghar Ghar Solar campaign is a cornerstone of Tata Power's strategy, promoting rooftop solar adoption in Indian households through advanced solutions and customer-centric offerings, including flexible financing and robust after-sales service.

