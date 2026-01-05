Left Menu

Panic Strikes as Gas Leak Erupts in Andhra Pradesh Village

A major gas leak in Irusumanda village of Andhra Pradesh's Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district prompted an immediate emergency response from ONGC, fire services, and police, with no casualties reported so far as officials work to control the situation.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident, a major gas leak erupted in the Irusumanda village of Malkipuram mandal, located in Andhra Pradesh's Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district, as confirmed by the Fire Department on Monday. The incident has incited widespread fear and panic among local residents.

Authorities reported that residents notified the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) after detecting the leak, leading to a rapid response from emergency teams. ONGC officials, fire service personnel, and police forces are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the resulting fire.

Fire officer Balakrishna informed ANI that, as a precaution, residents have been urged to maintain their distance from the affected area. Fortunately, there have been no casualties, although the situation remains under close observation, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

