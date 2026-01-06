Mystery Trader Strikes Gold with Venezuelan Bet Amid Political Turmoil

An anonymous trader has gained attention after netting a profit of approximately $410,000 from a bold wager predicting the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The trader's position on Polymarket saw an unexpected surge following reports of Maduro's capture by U.S. military forces over the weekend.

The forecast stoked market enthusiasm, resulting in boosts to major stock indexes and gains in energy share prices. Meanwhile, Venezuelan government bonds alongside those of the state oil company PDVSA rose significantly, buoyed by anticipation of sovereign debt restructuring, highlighting investor optimism amid the geopolitical shake-up.

This surprising financial windfall is likely to stimulate scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, who are advocating for stringent insider trading regulations. Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres is preparing to introduce legislation to prohibit lawmakers and federal employees from utilizing prediction market platforms. Such platforms allow users to place bets on diverse real-world outcomes, including volatile political events.