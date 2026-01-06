Union Minister Advocates Scientific Study for Year-Round Paddy-Fish Farming

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:39 IST
Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur has underscored the importance of undertaking a detailed scientific investigation to explore the feasibility of year-round integrated paddy-fish farming in Pokkali fields. This move aims at boosting farmers' income while ensuring ecological and economic sustainability.

Responding to local farmers' requests for extending fish farming throughout the year, Thakur emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive study addressing environmental impacts and socio-economic implications before any policy decisions. Traditionally, rice and fish farming in these fields are subject to seasonal regulations due to salinity variations.

During a visit to Nayarambalam, Thakur engaged with the scientific community, advocating for research outcomes to provide real benefits to rural farmers and announced the release of a new agricultural product, underlining a commitment to innovative, sustainable farming solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

