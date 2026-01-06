Markets Surge Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Optimism

Global stock markets continued to rally on Tuesday in early European trading, as optimism prevailed despite geopolitical tensions. Europe's STOXX 600 reached an all-time high on Monday, while Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw record highs due to gains in oil and financial sectors.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces did not dampen investor sentiment. Instead, the event spurred U.S. oil companies' stocks, with expectations of increased access to Venezuela's oil reserves. President Trump plans to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production with U.S. oil executives soon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy's impact on markets remained significant, with a focus on upcoming economic data. Anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts this year were influencing monetary policy expectations. Analysts remain cautious amid mixed economic signals, with inflation trends and labor market data being closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)