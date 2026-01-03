Left Menu

Operation Maduro: US Strike Captures Venezuelan President

The United States launched a surprising nighttime military strike that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after months of tension. The operation, announced by President Trump, involved numerous explosions in Caracas, stirring controversy over its legality and resulting in a power shift in Venezuela.

Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:26 IST
  • Venezuela

The United States executed a daring military strike early Saturday, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, announced President Donald Trump on social media. The unexpected operation occurred after months of mounting pressure on Maduro's government and resulted in his capture and extradition to the U.S. alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, who faces criminal charges.

The strike, echoing past U.S. military actions, sparked significant global controversy due to its legal ambiguity and lack of prior consultation with Congress. American jets and drones bombarded the Venezuelan capital, creating chaos and drawing international criticism, particularly from Cuba and Iran. The Venezuelan government decried the strike as an 'imperialist attack' and urged citizens to protest.

As the situation developed, U.S. authorities confirmed Maduro's detention, citing his criminal indictment. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez temporarily assumed power amid Maduro's unknown whereabouts. Despite the initial American success, the dramatic shift has left many questions about future U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

