Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President
Donald Trump announced a successful US military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. A US helicopter was hit, injuring some soldiers but resulting in no fatalities. Trump reassured that all equipment was recovered, emphasizing the necessity of the action due to wartime conditions.
In a shocking development, US President Donald Trump confirmed that on Saturday, a US helicopter was struck during a military operation in Venezuela, resulting in injuries to a few American personnel but, fortunately, no fatalities.
The swift military strike conducted on Saturday morning led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, who were both transported out of Venezuela.
President Trump stated, 'A couple of guys were hit, but they came back and they're supposed to be in pretty good shape.' He also noted that the US did not lose any aircraft during the mission.
'We got it all back. One of them was hit pretty hard—a helicopter—but we got it back,' Trump declared, adding, 'We had to do it because it's a war.'
Trump says Maduro and his wife are aboard a US warship and will face prosecution in New York, reports AP.
