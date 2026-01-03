Left Menu

Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

Donald Trump announced a successful US military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. A US helicopter was hit, injuring some soldiers but resulting in no fatalities. Trump reassured that all equipment was recovered, emphasizing the necessity of the action due to wartime conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:44 IST
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking development, US President Donald Trump confirmed that on Saturday, a US helicopter was struck during a military operation in Venezuela, resulting in injuries to a few American personnel but, fortunately, no fatalities.

The swift military strike conducted on Saturday morning led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, who were both transported out of Venezuela.

President Trump stated, 'A couple of guys were hit, but they came back and they're supposed to be in pretty good shape.' He also noted that the US did not lose any aircraft during the mission.

'We got it all back. One of them was hit pretty hard—a helicopter—but we got it back,' Trump declared, adding, 'We had to do it because it's a war.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India
2
Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

 India
3
Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

 Venezuela
4
Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026