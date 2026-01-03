Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni on Italy's Vigilant Eye in Venezuela

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, aiming to gather information about the Italian citizens residing there. She is in constant communication with Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Approximately 160,000 Italians live in Venezuela, most holding dual citizenship.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Saturday that she is keeping a vigilant watch on developments in Venezuela, with a focus on gathering crucial information about the approximately 160,000 Italians residing in the country. Most of these citizens hold dual citizenship.

Prime Minister Meloni emphasized her continuous communication with Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to stay updated on the situation.

This proactive approach highlights Italy's commitment to its citizens abroad amid ongoing uncertainties in Venezuela.

