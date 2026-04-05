Mystery Gunfire Near the White House Sparks Secret Service Probe

The US Secret Service is delving into reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, close to the White House. Despite a thorough search, no suspect was found, and there were no reported injuries.

President Donald Trump was in residence over the weekend, and while operations at the White House continued as usual, security measures around the vicinity were heightened, according to the Secret Service.

The park, currently enclosed for renovations, saw increased scrutiny as Secret Service collaborated with District of Columbia police and US Park Police to address the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)