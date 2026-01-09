Left Menu

Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case related to the Sabarimala gold loss in Kerala. The case follows an investigation by a state special investigation team (SIT). It involves the alleged misappropriation of gold from the artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering investigation into the contentious Sabarimala gold loss case, official sources revealed on Friday. This action marks a significant development in the case, already under scrutiny by a state special investigation team (SIT).

The federal agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), akin to a police First Information Report, under multiple sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case pertains to allegations of gold misappropriation from the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The SIT is actively investigating, with 11 arrests made so far. The probe addresses several irregularities, such as administrative failures and criminal conspiracy, impacting artefacts of the sacred shrine, including gold-cladded copper plates and temple door frames.

