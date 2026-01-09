Gruesome Murder Unveiled: A Tale of Betrayal and Concealment

An appalling murder has come to light in Ludhiana, where police have detained a man and his spouse for the heinous crime involving a 35-year-old victim. The dismembered remains of the deceased were found in a deserted area near Jalandhar Bypass.

Officials identified the deceased as Davinder, who had recently returned from Mumbai. His brief visit home did not give away any signs of the impending tragedy. He was there for only 15 minutes before leaving, never to return.

Additional DCP Sameer Verma disclosed that Davinder and the primary accused, Shamsher, were friends. The situation spiraled out of control during a drug-induced altercation, leading Shamsher to allegedly murder Davinder using a sharp object readily available at the scene. Subsequent efforts to cover the tracks involved dismembering and dispersing the body parts, with the slain's remains discovered spread across various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)