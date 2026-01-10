U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Amidst Venezuelan Trade Tensions

The United States has seized an oil tanker in the Caribbean as part of ongoing efforts to inhibit Venezuelan oil exports, President Donald Trump announced on Friday. The tanker, known as the Olina, departed from Venezuela without the necessary approvals, according to U.S. officials.

This marks the fifth vessel to be intercepted in recent weeks, showcasing Washington's intensified strategy to curb the trade. Trump stated that the oil from the tanker will return to Venezuela, where it will be sold via the GREAT Energy Deal, a new initiative designed to facilitate such transactions.

U.S. authorities are ramping up enforcement actions against Venezuelan oil shipments, signaling increasing tensions between the two nations as Washington continues to impose economic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)