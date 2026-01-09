U.S. Releases Russian Crew from Seized Oil Tanker in Atlantic
The U.S. has released two Russian crew members from the seized Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the Atlantic Ocean. The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision, as efforts continue for the crew's swift return. The seizure was part of U.S. efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports.
The United States has released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized just days ago in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a Friday statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry. The spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, expressed appreciation for the U.S. decision.
Meanwhile, Russia's Transport Ministry reported losing contact with the vessel, named Marinera, after it was boarded by U.S. naval forces near Iceland. The boarding is part of Washington's strategy to impede oil exports from Venezuela, officials said.
The Russian government is urgently working on returning the crew members to their homeland, emphasizing the importance of resolving all issues related to their swift repatriation.
