The United States has released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized just days ago in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a Friday statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry. The spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, expressed appreciation for the U.S. decision.

Meanwhile, Russia's Transport Ministry reported losing contact with the vessel, named Marinera, after it was boarded by U.S. naval forces near Iceland. The boarding is part of Washington's strategy to impede oil exports from Venezuela, officials said.

The Russian government is urgently working on returning the crew members to their homeland, emphasizing the importance of resolving all issues related to their swift repatriation.