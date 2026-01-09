Left Menu

U.S. Releases Russian Crew from Seized Oil Tanker in Atlantic

The U.S. has released two Russian crew members from the seized Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the Atlantic Ocean. The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision, as efforts continue for the crew's swift return. The seizure was part of U.S. efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:18 IST
U.S. Releases Russian Crew from Seized Oil Tanker in Atlantic
  • Country:
  • Russia

The United States has released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized just days ago in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a Friday statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry. The spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, expressed appreciation for the U.S. decision.

Meanwhile, Russia's Transport Ministry reported losing contact with the vessel, named Marinera, after it was boarded by U.S. naval forces near Iceland. The boarding is part of Washington's strategy to impede oil exports from Venezuela, officials said.

The Russian government is urgently working on returning the crew members to their homeland, emphasizing the importance of resolving all issues related to their swift repatriation.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interference

Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interferen...

 India
2
Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

 New Zealand
3
Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

 India
4
Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026