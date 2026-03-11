U.S. Judge Queries Geopolitical Nuances in Halkbank Sanctions Case

A U.S. judge has requested an explanation from federal prosecutors regarding the geopolitical factors influencing a decision to terminate the protracted criminal case against Turkish state-run Halkbank. The case involved allegations of the bank's assistance to Iran in circumventing U.S. economic sanctions.

The proposed deal, announced earlier, has sent Halkbank's shares upward and may resolve a diplomatic hurdle between the U.S. and Turkey amid improving relations following Donald Trump's return to the presidency. This resolution is considered vital in ongoing diplomatic discussions, especially concerning Turkey's involvement in the 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The deal stipulates that Halkbank will avoid transactions benefiting Iran and will implement compliance monitoring measures. Although charges might be dismissed following compliance verification, Halkbank maintains its non-admission of wrongdoing. Legal experts note judges rarely dismiss such agreements, though they ensure adherence to judicial precedent.

