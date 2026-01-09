Left Menu

Blaze at ONGC Gas Well: Race Against Time in Konaseema

Efforts to extinguish a fire at an ONGC gas well in Konaseema continue. A massive fireball erupted due to a gas leak, prompting ONGC to assume direct control of operations. Personnel are currently focused on debris removal to access the wellhead, while the possibility of involving Wild Well Control remains uncertain.

Amaravati | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to put out a blaze at a gas well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are ongoing, as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) personnel work tirelessly to remove debris.

The fire broke out on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages due to a gas leak at an ONGC well, creating a towering inferno. Although the intensity of Well Mori-5 has lessened, the site remains a challenging situation.

As the cleanup progresses, it remains to be seen if Wild Well Control, a US-based firm specializing in emergency response and well control, will be called in to assist with extinguishing the flames.

