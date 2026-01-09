Blaze at ONGC Gas Well: Race Against Time in Konaseema

Efforts to put out a blaze at a gas well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are ongoing, as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) personnel work tirelessly to remove debris.

The fire broke out on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages due to a gas leak at an ONGC well, creating a towering inferno. Although the intensity of Well Mori-5 has lessened, the site remains a challenging situation.

As the cleanup progresses, it remains to be seen if Wild Well Control, a US-based firm specializing in emergency response and well control, will be called in to assist with extinguishing the flames.