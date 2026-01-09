Left Menu

Delhi Surpasses Power Demand Records Amid Winter Chill

Delhi has recorded its highest-ever winter power demand at 6,087 MW, surpassing previous years. The BSES discom has met the demand through renewable energy and advanced forecasting. Over half the winter demand is fulfilled by clean energy, reducing carbon emission while ensuring a stable supply.

In an unprecedented development, Delhi recorded its highest winter power demand, reaching a peak of 6,087 MW on Friday, reports BSES. This peak surpasses the previous record of 5,655 MW, highlighting a trend of escalating power usage even in colder months.

BSES's preparation to manage this demand includes long-term power alliances, a significant push towards renewable energy, and innovative solutions like power banking with states such as Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh. More than half of the power consumed in Delhi is sourced from clean energy, reducing the city's carbon footprint.

With the aid of AI and machine learning, the utility is able to predict and manage power demands effectively. A spokesperson for BSES stated, "Through smart planning and renewable integration, we are committed to ensuring reliable power supply for millions across the city."

