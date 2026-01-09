Fire Disrupts Evening at Mumbai's Lodha Grandeur
A fire erupted at the Lodha Grandeur building in Mumbai's Parel area but fortunately resulted in no injuries. The blaze was confined to bamboo materials on the ground floor and was extinguished in just over an hour. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
On Friday evening, a fire erupted at the Lodha Grandeur building in Mumbai's Parel area, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The blaze, which originated at 6:21 pm, was contained by 7:35 pm thanks to the efforts of firefighters who quickly deployed four engines to the scene.
The fire was limited to bamboo scaffolding and materials stored on the ground floor, although dense smoke circulated throughout the building. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
