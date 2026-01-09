Left Menu

Karnataka's Power Play: Ensuring a Summer without Load Shedding

Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George has instructed the Energy Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer. Emphasizing preparation, George called for adequate power generation, procurement, and the utilization of renewable energy sources. The department plans to balance demand and supply while avoiding load shedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:08 IST
  • India

Karnataka is gearing up to tackle the summer power demand head-on. Energy Minister K J George has issued a directive to ensure an uninterrupted power supply throughout the hot season, insisting that load shedding is not an option. During a review meeting with senior officials, he highlighted the importance of preparation.

George emphasized the need for adequate power generation and procurement to balance the expected high demand. He urged the department to assess and prepare for power demand from March to May. This includes exploring power banking and securing agreements with sugar factories generating power.

The Power Company of Karnataka Limited officials reported that this year's power demand peaked at 17,220 MW in December and was adequately met. For the upcoming summer, demand is anticipated to rise by approximately 5%, with plans in place to meet this through thermal, hydro, and renewable sources. Infrastructure improvements are also underway to ensure efficient transmission and distribution.

