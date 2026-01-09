Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches India's First National IED Data Management System

In a significant stride for internal security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated India's first National IED Data Management System. Hailing the National Security Guard as a 'zero-error' force, Shah emphasized the platform's role in enhancing coordination, investigation, and prevention of IED threats across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:10 IST
Amit Shah Launches India's First National IED Data Management System
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday praised the National Security Guard (NSG) as a top-tier 'zero-error' force during the virtual launch of India's first National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) at the NSG garrison in Manesar. The introduction of this digital platform is a pivotal move aimed at bolstering India's counter-IED and internal security measures.

Highlighting the NSG's evolution since its inception in 1984, Shah stated that the force has consistently adapted to worldwide terror incidents and prepared for any threats. The NIDMS, developed by the NSG, is a secure, national-level platform designed for efficient management of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) data.

The event saw participation from the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and senior officials from various security forces. Shah emphasized that NIDMS will enhance the investigation of terrorist incidents and strengthen cooperation among security agencies by providing a unified repository for IED-related information, thereby improving preparedness and responses.

