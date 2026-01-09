Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Tanker Olina Amid Venezuelan Oil Crackdown

The U.S. has seized the tanker Olina in the Caribbean, intensifying efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports. This follows increasing actions against vessels linked to Venezuelan oil shipments. The tanker, previously flagged falsely as Timor Leste, is part of a fleet connected to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a significant move to curb Venezuelan oil exports, the U.S. has seized the tanker Olina in the Caribbean. This action marks the fifth vessel targeted in recent weeks, signaling a robust U.S. effort to disrupt the flow of sanctioned oil from Venezuela.

The Olina, falsely flagged under Timor Leste as per public shipping records, was last tracked in Venezuelan waters. An industry insider confirmed the vessel's journey from Venezuela, coinciding with the U.S. blockade on Venezuelan oil exports following President Maduro's January 3rd seizure.

This operation follows the capture of yet another tanker from the flotilla that ventured from Venezuela. The U.S. remains vigilant, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserts the global enforcement of the oil blockade, while concerns linger over the remaining vessels heading to Venezuelan waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

