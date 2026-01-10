Left Menu

Trafigura Gears Up for Historic Venezuelan Oil Export to the U.S.

Trafigura plans to commence exporting Venezuelan oil to the U.S. next week, as CEO Richard Holtum informed President Trump. The move follows discussions between Vitol, Trafigura, and the U.S. government about global distribution of Venezuelan crude oil, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Updated: 10-01-2026 03:14 IST
Trafigura, a major commodities trading firm, is set to load its inaugural shipment of Venezuelan oil for export to the United States as early as next week. The company's Chief Executive, Richard Holtum, conveyed the news during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

On Thursday, Reuters broke the story that both Vitol and Trafigura, prominent players in the commodities trading sector, were involved in discussions with the U.S. government. The talks centered on forming agreements to distribute Venezuelan crude oil globally, leveraging the significant reserves held by the South American nation.

The moves by Trafigura and Vitol come as part of a broader strategy to facilitate the flow of Venezuelan oil into the global market, despite existing geopolitical tensions. Sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations have indicated that these deals could mark a turning point in the energy sector, as companies seek new opportunities amidst dynamic market conditions.

