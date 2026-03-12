Diplomatic Tensions Flare as US Ambassador Criticizes South Africa

In a significant diplomatic row, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has been summoned by South Africa's foreign ministry following comments critical of the country's policies. Bozell, speaking at a meeting of business leaders, questioned South Africa's diplomatic relations with Iran and its affirmative action laws favoring Black citizens.

This rift marks a low point in U.S.-South Africa relations since the end of apartheid in 1994, with South Africa having expressed dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's stance. The ambassador's comments have exacerbated tensions, echoing President Trump's previous criticisms of the South African government.

South Africa's foreign ministry has reaffirmed the importance of diplomatic etiquette, calling Bozell's remarks undiplomatic. Despite an apology offered by Bozell, the incident underscores ongoing strains between the two nations amidst contested policy areas.

