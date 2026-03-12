IMF's Progress in Discussions with Pakistan's Economy

The International Monetary Fund announced on Wednesday that it has made significant strides in its funding negotiations with Pakistan.

IMF advisor Iva Petrova stated that, while substantial progress was achieved, further discussions are necessary to thoroughly evaluate the impact of recent global economic changes on Pakistan and its Extended Fund Facility program.

The talks will continue in the coming days, aiming to further understand and address challenges faced by Pakistan's economy amidst global developments.

