IMF's Progress in Discussions with Pakistan's Economy

The International Monetary Fund has reported significant advancements in its funding discussions with Pakistan. Talks will persist to evaluate the global economic developments on Pakistan's economy and its Extended Fund Facility program, as stated by IMF advisor Iva Petrova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:33 IST
The International Monetary Fund announced on Wednesday that it has made significant strides in its funding negotiations with Pakistan.

IMF advisor Iva Petrova stated that, while substantial progress was achieved, further discussions are necessary to thoroughly evaluate the impact of recent global economic changes on Pakistan and its Extended Fund Facility program.

The talks will continue in the coming days, aiming to further understand and address challenges faced by Pakistan's economy amidst global developments.

