IMF Advances in Cross-Border Talks with Pakistan
The International Monetary Fund announced significant progress in discussions with Pakistan regarding its funding facilities. Talks are set to continue, with a focus on evaluating the impact of recent global developments on Pakistan's economy and the Extended Fund Facility program, according to IMF advisor Iva Petrova.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:29 IST
The discussions, although fruitful, will carry on in the coming days. The focus will remain on assessing how recent global events impact Pakistan's economy and the Extended Fund Facility program.
IMF advisor Iva Petrova emphasized the ongoing nature of the talks in a recent statement, highlighting the need for continued dialogue to fully understand the economic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
