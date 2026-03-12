Left Menu

IMF Advances in Cross-Border Talks with Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund announced significant progress in discussions with Pakistan regarding its funding facilities. Talks are set to continue, with a focus on evaluating the impact of recent global developments on Pakistan's economy and the Extended Fund Facility program, according to IMF advisor Iva Petrova.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund reported that it had achieved "considerable progress" in its negotiations with Pakistan concerning financial support provisions.

The discussions, although fruitful, will carry on in the coming days. The focus will remain on assessing how recent global events impact Pakistan's economy and the Extended Fund Facility program.

IMF advisor Iva Petrova emphasized the ongoing nature of the talks in a recent statement, highlighting the need for continued dialogue to fully understand the economic implications.

