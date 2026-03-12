IMF Advances in Cross-Border Talks with Pakistan

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund reported that it had achieved "considerable progress" in its negotiations with Pakistan concerning financial support provisions.

The discussions, although fruitful, will carry on in the coming days. The focus will remain on assessing how recent global events impact Pakistan's economy and the Extended Fund Facility program.

IMF advisor Iva Petrova emphasized the ongoing nature of the talks in a recent statement, highlighting the need for continued dialogue to fully understand the economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)