Pramerica Launches Rising Bharat Fund Targeting Midcap Growth

Pramerica Life Insurance introduces the Rising Bharat Fund, an equity-oriented ULIP targeting India's midcap segment. Benchmarked to the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, the fund invests in financially robust midcap companies poised to become future market leaders, offering strong growth potential along with some volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:26 IST

Pramerica Life Insurance has launched the Rising Bharat Fund, a new equity-oriented ULIP. This fund is crafted to empower retail policyholders to engage with India's burgeoning midcap segment.

The fund tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, consisting of dynamic companies primed for growth. Launched on March 5, 2026, this New Fund Offer remains open for subscriptions until March 20, 2026, through Pramerica's ULIP products, which include equity fund options.

Pramerica Rising Bharat Fund aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified midcap portfolio. It applies a structured strategy, emphasizing Quality and Momentum factors, to invest in businesses exemplifying financial strength and consistent growth, while navigating the higher volatility typical of midcaps.

