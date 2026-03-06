Leadership Insights at Bharat 2.0 Conclave: Dr. Kiran Bedi Joins as Honorary Guest

Mumbai, 6th March 2026: The Bharat 2.0 Conclave is set to feature Dr. Kiran Bedi as its Honorary Guest in its drive to foster leadership across sectors.

The event, themed 'Leadership for a Trillion-dollar Bharat,' aims to connect entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors, focusing on India's economic ambitions.

With Republic TV as the official broadcast partner, the conclave promises to enhance the visibility of narratives on leadership and business in a wider media environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)