Leadership Insights at Bharat 2.0 Conclave: Dr. Kiran Bedi Joins as Honorary Guest
The Bharat 2.0 Conclave, focused on business and leadership, will feature Dr. Kiran Bedi as the Honorary Guest. With a theme of 'Leadership for a Trillion-dollar Bharat', the event brings together leaders to discuss India's economic growth. Republic TV is the official broadcast partner for the conclave.
Mumbai, 6th March 2026: The Bharat 2.0 Conclave is set to feature Dr. Kiran Bedi as its Honorary Guest in its drive to foster leadership across sectors.
The event, themed 'Leadership for a Trillion-dollar Bharat,' aims to connect entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors, focusing on India's economic ambitions.
With Republic TV as the official broadcast partner, the conclave promises to enhance the visibility of narratives on leadership and business in a wider media environment.
