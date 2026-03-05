Renewed Push for Bharat Ratna to Honor Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to renew efforts to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously upon freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This was revealed by Protocol Minister Jaykumar Raval during a legislative assembly discussion initiated by the BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Raval highlighted Savarkar's contributions as a revolutionary, poet, thinker, and social reformer who played a significant role in India's freedom movement. The minister detailed Savarkar's 1910 arrest, his escape attempt, and his sentencing to two life terms by the British. He also noted Savarkar's social reform efforts against untouchability during his internment.

The demand aligns with sentiments across Maharashtra and the nation, Mungantiwar noted, emphasizing support from leaders of various political parties. The government plans to recommend Savarkar's name to the Union government, renewing a previous request by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mungantiwar withdrew his resolution following the government's assurance to pursue the matter at the Central level.

(With inputs from agencies.)