Kerala Gears Up for Satyagraha: A Stand Against Financial Strangulation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a one-day Satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram, opposing the Centre's fiscal policies. He criticized the reduction in borrowing limits and pending loans affecting the state's economic progress. The mass protest seeks to highlight Kerala's financial challenges under central policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/Kerala CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is set to stage a one-day Satyagraha on January 12 in Thiruvananthapuram, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The protest aims to spotlight what Vijayan calls the 'financial strangulation' by the Centre, affecting the state's economic vitality.

The Chief Minister stated that Kerala's borrowing limit has been drastically cut by Rs. 5,900 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal year, with the total reduction reaching Rs. 17,000 crore. This decision, he claims, severely hampers the state's financial flexibility.

Vijayan emphasized that the Centre has not approved Kerala's request for an extra Rs. 6,000 crore loan, intended to cover the state's expenses on National Highway projects. Additional borrowing permissions totaling Rs. 3,300 crore have also been denied. With Rs. 965 crore of IGST recovery withheld and central scheme arrears standing at Rs. 5,784 crore, the state's financial autonomy is at stake. The Satyagraha seeks to rally public support and urge the Centre to reconsider its policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

