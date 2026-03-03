BJP Alleges Gandhi Family Extortion Scheme
The BJP has accused the Gandhi family of attempting to extort Rs 7 crore from a former Haryana Congress leader’s husband for an assembly election ticket. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari presented WhatsApp chats as evidence of the alleged corruption involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress figures.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised serious allegations against the Gandhi family on Tuesday, suggesting involvement in an extortion scheme. The charges claim an attempt to extract Rs 7 crore from the husband of a former Haryana Congress leader in exchange for an assembly ticket.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari revealed these claims at a press conference, citing WhatsApp conversations as 'prima facie proof'. The evidence purportedly involves personal aides of senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, adding flames to already controversial discussions over the Gandhi family's integrity.
Despite the gravity of these allegations, there has been no official response from the Congress. The BJP contends the Gandhi family's silence equates to 'admission of guilt', adding further tension to the charged political atmosphere leading up to potential 2024 assembly elections.
