India Urges Nationals to Depart Iran Amid Escalating Protests
India has advised its citizens in Iran to leave due to worsening security conditions amid widespread protests. The protests, sparked by economic frustrations, have escalated to demands for political change. The Indian government emphasizes caution and discourages travel to Iran during this period of unrest.
Amid escalating unrest in Iran, India has issued a strong advisory urging its nationals to leave the country immediately due to worsening security conditions. The nationwide protests, triggered by economic downturns and currency devaluation, have grown into demands for political change, impacting all 31 provinces.
The Indian government has underscored the urgency for its citizens, including students, pilgrims, and business persons, to vacate Iran using available means of transport, including commercial flights. This advisory follows a prior notice from the Indian embassy in Tehran and warns against traveling to Iran until further notice.
The death toll from the protests has climbed significantly, with reports of increased tensions after US President Donald Trump signaled potential military intervention. In this volatile situation, India stresses the importance of staying informed and maintaining contact with the embassy, avoiding protest zones and monitoring local developments closely.
