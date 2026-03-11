Kejriwal Seeks Reassignment in Excise Policy Case Amidst Impartiality Concerns
Arvind Kejriwal requests the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to reassign a case involving the AAP and a controversial liquor policy. Kejriwal expresses concerns about impartiality under the current judge, citing past rulings. The trial court had discharged Kejriwal and others from the case, criticizing the CBI's investigation.
Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, alongside other accused in a contentious excise policy case, has urged the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to transfer CBI's plea against their discharge from the trial court to a different judge. The plea stems from concerns over impartiality in the ongoing proceedings.
In a detailed representation, Kejriwal outlined his apprehensions, stating they are based on past experiences with Justice Sharma, whose decisions have previously been contested. Kejriwal's call for a change of judge is aimed at ensuring fairness and maintaining public confidence in the justice process.
The original trial court decision in February criticized the CBI's handling of the case, which involved Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, stating it was unfit for judicial scrutiny. Kejriwal's move for a reassignment highlights ongoing tensions over legal impartiality in politically sensitive cases.
