Galgotias Alumni Shines: Priyanshu Dixit's Journey to Lieutenant

Galgotias University in Greater Noida celebrated a momentous achievement as its alumnus, Priyanshu Dixit, officially joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant. Dixit was commissioned into the prestigious Three Sikh Regiment during a Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 7, 2026.

Recognized for his leadership qualities and strong sense of discipline, Dixit was a former Army Wing NCC cadet from the 2020 batch. Throughout his time at Galgotias University, he served as the Senior Under Officer, reflecting his dedication and commitment to his duties. Inspired by the esteemed Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Dixit always aspired to serve the nation.

Galgotias University has fostered a robust NCC ecosystem, consistently producing cadets who excel at national events. With selections each year for the Republic Day Camp, the university underscores its contributions to the nation's defense sector. In 2026, four cadets have been acknowledged, marking another year of excellence. The university extends hearty congratulations to Lieutenant Dixit as he embarks on his military journey.

