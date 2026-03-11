Left Menu

Galgotias Alumni Shines: Priyanshu Dixit's Journey to Lieutenant

Galgotias University's alumnus, Priyanshu Dixit, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army's Three Sikh Regiment. Celebrated for his leadership and discipline during his NCC tenure, Dixit joins the ranks inspired by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, signaling Galgotias University's commitment to national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 20:58 IST
Galgotias Alumni Shines: Priyanshu Dixit's Journey to Lieutenant

Galgotias University in Greater Noida celebrated a momentous achievement as its alumnus, Priyanshu Dixit, officially joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant. Dixit was commissioned into the prestigious Three Sikh Regiment during a Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 7, 2026.

Recognized for his leadership qualities and strong sense of discipline, Dixit was a former Army Wing NCC cadet from the 2020 batch. Throughout his time at Galgotias University, he served as the Senior Under Officer, reflecting his dedication and commitment to his duties. Inspired by the esteemed Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Dixit always aspired to serve the nation.

Galgotias University has fostered a robust NCC ecosystem, consistently producing cadets who excel at national events. With selections each year for the Republic Day Camp, the university underscores its contributions to the nation's defense sector. In 2026, four cadets have been acknowledged, marking another year of excellence. The university extends hearty congratulations to Lieutenant Dixit as he embarks on his military journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026