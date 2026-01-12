Tragic Fall or Foul Play? Young Man's Death Under Investigation

A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after allegedly falling from a terrace in New Delhi on Sunday. The incident was reported by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, identifying the victim as Bhavishya, son of Rajesh Kumar, from Azadpur.

Brought to the hospital unconscious by his friend Vansh, Bhavishya was declared dead on arrival. Suspicion has been cast by the family, suggesting possible foul play by his friends. At the time of the incident, four mutual friends were on the terrace of 21-year-old Lalit, also a resident of Azadpur.

Investigations continue, focusing on Lalit, Nitesh Tomar, Vansh, and Kanishk, all residents of Azadpur. As of now, no evidence of foul play has emerged, but inquiries are ongoing. Authorities await post-mortem results and promise appropriate legal actions upon completion of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)