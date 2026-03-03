Left Menu

Closure of Educational Institutes Amid Protests in Kashmir

Schools and colleges in Kashmir will remain closed until March 7, 2026, after protests erupted following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by a joint US-Israel air strike. The demonstrations, which have dominated areas with significant Shia populations, have prompted the regional government to take precautionary measures.

Closure of Educational Institutes Amid Protests in Kashmir
The educational institutions across Kashmir will remain shut until March 7, 2026, following widespread protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This decision was announced by Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

Angered by the joint air strike carried out by Israel and the US, the demonstrations have been particularly vociferous in regions with a high Shia presence, resulting in the government's decision to extend the closure of schools and colleges in the valley beyond the initial two-day order.

Thousands of protestors from various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, have taken to the streets for the third day, expressing their discontent over the incident. The extended closure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid rising tensions.

