Kashmir Erupts in Protests, Condemns Khamenei Killings

Protests erupted across Jammu and Kashmir in solidarity with Iranians, condemning the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities imposed restrictions, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed officials to ensure peace. Security measures were heightened, and media outlets faced scrutiny for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Jammu and Kashmir, mass protests erupted on Tuesday in solidarity with Iran and in condemnation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha commanded heightened alertness and chaired a key meeting with police and army officials to address the escalating situation.

Sinha called for public calm, appealing to community leaders and citizens to maintain peace and uphold societal harmony. As tensions rose, strict movement restrictions were enforced and educational institutions were closed as a precautionary measure. Several protestors, including security personnel, were injured as demonstrations turned violent.

Authorities closely monitored media outlets accused of spreading misinformation that could incite unrest. Meanwhile, political figures like Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the military actions in Iran, questioning the legitimacy under international law. The government remains vigilant to maintain order and quell misinformation campaigns.

