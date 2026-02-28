Temple Priest Sentenced to Life for Sexual Assault Under Ritual Guise
In a landmark verdict, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court sentenced former temple priest Binesh to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2019. Found guilty under the POCSO Act, Binesh's crimes have sparked outrage and a call for heightened child protection measures.
The victim's ordeal began when her mother sought Binesh's spiritual help for her daughter's anxiety. Exploiting this, Binesh claimed the young girl was possessed and required special rituals, during which he assaulted her multiple times.
The truth emerged after the girl's parents took her to a mental health facility, where she disclosed the abuse. The police acted swiftly, and the public prosecutor presented a compelling case with over 17 witnesses and substantial evidence, leading to the priest's conviction.