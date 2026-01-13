Left Menu

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: A Massive Success

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd saw overwhelming subscription, with 76.81 times subscribed by its final bidding day. The offering, entirely an offer for sale, underscores a strong divestment strategy in the coal sector. The IPO mobilized significant funds and marked a notable event in 2026's mainboard listings.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:09 IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd attracted significant interest, being oversubscribed 76.81 times by the end of the bidding period on Tuesday. The company received bids for 26,648,045,400 shares against the 34,694,650 shares available, showcasing the strong appetite from investors.

The non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 223.88 times, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers saw a 48.72 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors also showed substantial interest, subscribing 42.17 times.

This IPO, valued at Rs 1,071 crore, marks the first mainboard offering in 2026, with a fixed price band of Rs 21-23 per share. It is part of the government's broader effort to divest Coal India's assets and enhance transparency via market mechanisms, capitalizing on a thriving IPO market from past years.

