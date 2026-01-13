Left Menu

Magh Bihu: Celebrating Assam's Harvest Heritage

Magh Bihu, a vibrant harvest festival, marks the end of the harvest season in Assam. Celebrated with community feasts and traditional rituals, it unites communities across the state. This year, the festival also highlighted the growth of Purabi Dairy, a symbol of Assam's burgeoning dairy industry.

Markets in Guwahati during Magh Bihu(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Magh Bihu, an important harvest festival in Assam, signifies the conclusion of the harvesting season in the Assamese month of Magh, around mid-January. This joyful occasion brings together communities for grand feasts following the annual harvest. The eve of Magh Bihu, known as Uruka, will be celebrated on Tuesday, as locals throng Guwahati's markets to purchase essentials like fish, meat, and traditional delicacies such as pitha and laru made from various ingredients including coconut, jaggery, and rice.

Preparations are underway statewide for this significant festival, with Bhelaghars and Mejis constructed from bamboo and leaves, serving as focal points for the Bhogali Bihu feasts. In Guwahati, students and teachers at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay marked pre-Magh Bihu with traditional rituals, burning Mejis and offering prayers to Agni, the fire deity, seeking prosperity.

Dr. Narayan Sharma, Secretary of the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Management Committee, emphasized the festival's cultural importance, noting it introduces students to the diverse aspects of Assam's heritage. Similarly, Purabi Dairy, Northeast India's leading dairy cooperative, celebrated at its Guwahati plant, highlighting significant advances in milk production and cooperative growth. Officials noted increased participation in dairy cooperatives, enhancing income opportunities for farmers across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

