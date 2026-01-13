Left Menu

Greenland Takes a Stand: Stays with Denmark, Shuns US

Greenland has chosen to maintain its political ties with Denmark over pursuing a closer relationship with the United States. This decision was announced by Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen at a press conference in Copenhagen, affirming their allegiance amidst geopolitical interests in the Arctic region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:44 IST
Greenland Takes a Stand: Stays with Denmark, Shuns US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a decisive move, Greenland has reaffirmed its commitment to Denmark, opting for continuity over courting the United States. This announcement was made by Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during a news conference in Copenhagen.

The decision underscores Greenland's geopolitical stance amid increasing global interest in the Arctic region. Nielsen emphasized the importance of retaining strong political ties with Denmark, despite external pressures to expand ties with the US.

This development represents a significant point in Arctic geopolitics, with Greenland's allegiance holding implications for international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stability

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stab...

 India
2
Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

 Pakistan
3
Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensions

Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensio...

 Global
4
Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny

Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026