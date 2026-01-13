India's AI Impact: Shaping the Future at Seattle University

The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in collaboration with Seattle University, organized a significant event addressing India's growing artificial intelligence ecosystem. This initiative comes in preparation for next month's AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Prominent participants, including students and faculty from Seattle University, gained insights into India's evolving AI landscape. Consul General Prakash Gupta outlined the summit's agenda focusing on 'People, Planet, and Progress' and the expected participation of high-level delegates from Seattle.

SPECIAL ADDRESS: Matt Oppenheimer, CEO of Remitly, emphasized India's AI potential, citing positive business reforms. The event forms part of a series designed to engage global stakeholders in AI-driven progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)