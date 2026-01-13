Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra's Stellar Growth: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q3FY26

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra reports a significant increase in profit and income for Q3FY26, driven by rising interest income. Key highlights include a reduction in NPAs, approval of an interim dividend, and expansion in business operations. However, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio and Net Interest Margin saw slight declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra reported a 26.5% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,779 crore for the third quarter of FY26, bolstered by an upswing in interest income. This marks a notable rise from Rs 1,406 crore in the same period the previous year.

The Pune-based bank saw its total income climb to Rs 8,277 crore, up from Rs 7,112 crore year-over-year. It reported earning Rs 7,344 crore in interest during this quarter, against Rs 6,325 crore a year earlier. Net Interest Income rose 16% to Rs 3,422 crore.

The bank reduced its gross NPAs to 1.60% of total loans, down from 1.80% the previous year, and decreased net NPAs to 0.15%. Provision coverage improved, although the Capital Adequacy Ratio fell slightly to 17.06% from 18.71%, with a modest decline in Net Interest Margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

