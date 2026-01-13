Bank of Maharashtra's Stellar Growth: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q3FY26

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra reported a 26.5% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,779 crore for the third quarter of FY26, bolstered by an upswing in interest income. This marks a notable rise from Rs 1,406 crore in the same period the previous year.

The Pune-based bank saw its total income climb to Rs 8,277 crore, up from Rs 7,112 crore year-over-year. It reported earning Rs 7,344 crore in interest during this quarter, against Rs 6,325 crore a year earlier. Net Interest Income rose 16% to Rs 3,422 crore.

The bank reduced its gross NPAs to 1.60% of total loans, down from 1.80% the previous year, and decreased net NPAs to 0.15%. Provision coverage improved, although the Capital Adequacy Ratio fell slightly to 17.06% from 18.71%, with a modest decline in Net Interest Margin.

