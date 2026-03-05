Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

In a strategic move, the U.S. military has called upon mining companies to expand domestic production of 13 essential minerals critical to the technology and defense sectors, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

This action coincides with increasing global tensions and highlights Washington's ongoing efforts to diminish reliance on foreign mineral imports, predominantly from China.

Major players like Guardian Metal Resources and American Tungsten are lining up for Pentagon funding, aiming to boost output of materials vital for modern warfare and industry.