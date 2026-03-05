Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs
The U.S. military has requested mining companies to help increase domestic supplies of 13 critical minerals essential for semiconductors and warfare products. This initiative reflects the government's drive to reduce dependency on imports, especially from China, and enhance national security and economic stability.
In a strategic move, the U.S. military has called upon mining companies to expand domestic production of 13 essential minerals critical to the technology and defense sectors, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
This action coincides with increasing global tensions and highlights Washington's ongoing efforts to diminish reliance on foreign mineral imports, predominantly from China.
Major players like Guardian Metal Resources and American Tungsten are lining up for Pentagon funding, aiming to boost output of materials vital for modern warfare and industry.
