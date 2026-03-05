Left Menu

Venezuela's Mining Law Set for Reform

Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, announced plans to reform the nation's primary mining legislation. The proposal will be presented to the National Assembly soon. This decision follows a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum to discuss investment opportunities in Venezuela's mining sector, aiming to streamline processes and boost capital influx.

Delcy Rodriguez
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, revealed that a pivotal reform of the country's principal mining legislation is imminent. This reform will soon be deliberated in the National Assembly, she announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came after a significant meeting with U.S. Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum. Discussions centered on investment opportunities within Venezuela's mining industry, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and attract capital.

Burgum's visit to Caracas included about two dozen mining companies, highlighting international interest in the country's mining prospects.

