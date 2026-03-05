Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

Israel issued a warning on Wednesday, urging residents in south Lebanon to evacuate north of the Litani River amid intensifying conflict with Hezbollah. The region has become a battleground following simultaneous attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, prompting Hezbollah to retaliate with drones and rockets.

The United Nations reports that nearly 60,000 people have already fled the ongoing hostilities, adding to those displaced since the 2024 conflict. Israeli forces advanced into southern Lebanon, taking strategic positions in several towns, according to a Lebanese security official. At least two Israeli soldiers have been injured in recent clashes.

Hezbollah's leader, Naim Qassem, condemned the Israeli operations as "prepared aggression," demanding a halt to military actions and withdrawal from southern Lebanon. The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with the Lebanese Health Ministry confirming 72 casualties. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have targeted various Hezbollah locations across Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)