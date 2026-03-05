Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

Palantir is grappling with the challenge of disentangling from Anthropic following the startup's disagreement with the Pentagon over AI safety protocols, raising concerns about a pivotal military software platform.

The platform, Maven Smart Systems, crucial for military applications, relies on Anthropic's Claude code, necessitating changes under President Trump's directive to cease collaboration.

The move poses significant uncertainties for Palantir, as it holds contracts exceeding $1 billion in potential value, impacting U.S. defense operations and AI integration significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)