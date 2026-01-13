Left Menu

Tension at the Border: India's Chief of Army Stresses Vigilance

General Upendra Dwivedi underscores the necessity for constant vigilance along the Line of Actual Control due to increased presence from both India and China. Despite tensions, diplomatic and military engagements continue, with regular high-level meetings fostering a calm border environment. Communication is emphasized as crucial for resolving issues promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:02 IST
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a development underscoring heightened geopolitical vigilance, India's Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the importance of constant surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The increased presence of both nations in the area necessitates a watchful stance, despite ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues striving for stability.

Discussing key diplomatic engagements, General Dwivedi highlighted a significant understanding reached on October 21, 2024, following high-level meetings in Kazan and Tianjin. Such encounters, along with active institutional mechanisms like SR-level and WMCC meetings, have been instrumental in mitigating tensions.

General Dwivedi pointed out that sustained political engagements are crucial, citing recent interactions involving the defense and foreign ministers of both nations. He emphasized the proactive mode of communication, focusing on resolving minor issues swiftly to prevent escalation and ensuring the border remains calm and orderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

