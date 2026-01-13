Tension at the Border: India's Chief of Army Stresses Vigilance

In a development underscoring heightened geopolitical vigilance, India's Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the importance of constant surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The increased presence of both nations in the area necessitates a watchful stance, despite ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues striving for stability.

Discussing key diplomatic engagements, General Dwivedi highlighted a significant understanding reached on October 21, 2024, following high-level meetings in Kazan and Tianjin. Such encounters, along with active institutional mechanisms like SR-level and WMCC meetings, have been instrumental in mitigating tensions.

General Dwivedi pointed out that sustained political engagements are crucial, citing recent interactions involving the defense and foreign ministers of both nations. He emphasized the proactive mode of communication, focusing on resolving minor issues swiftly to prevent escalation and ensuring the border remains calm and orderly.

