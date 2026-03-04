Iran Bids Farewell to a Supreme Leader
Iranians will bid farewell to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground on Wednesday. The event commences at 10 p.m. and will span three days. Details of the funeral procession are yet to be finalized.
Iranians are set to bid farewell to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 p.m. at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground, according to state media reports.
The event is expected to extend over three days. The specifics of the funeral procession will be communicated once finalized.
State media has emphasized the importance of the ceremony, highlighting it as a significant moment in the nation's history. Attendees are anticipated to come from various regions to pay their respects.
