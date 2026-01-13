Guangzhou Exchange Tightens Lithium Trading Rules

The Guangzhou Futures Exchange in China is set to implement changes to its trading landscape for lithium carbonate futures contracts, effective January 2026. This move includes a revision of trading fees and stricter position limits aimed at stabilizing the market.

The exchange announced that from February through December 2026, the trading fees for these contracts will be increased to 0.032% of the transaction value. This adjustment forms part of a wider strategy to reinforce regulations within the trading environment.

Furthermore, the daily opening volume for non-futures firms and individual clients will be limited to 400 lots per contract from June through December. Notably, hedge trading and market-making activities will not be subject to these position limits, enabling them to continue without restrictions.

