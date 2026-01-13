Left Menu

Guangzhou Exchange Tightens Lithium Trading Rules

The Guangzhou Futures Exchange in China announced it will increase trading fees and enforce stricter position limits on specific lithium carbonate futures contracts from January 2026 onwards. The goal is to enhance regulation by adjusting fees and capping non-futures firms' daily opening volumes, exempting hedge and market-making activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:31 IST
The Guangzhou Futures Exchange in China is set to implement changes to its trading landscape for lithium carbonate futures contracts, effective January 2026. This move includes a revision of trading fees and stricter position limits aimed at stabilizing the market.

The exchange announced that from February through December 2026, the trading fees for these contracts will be increased to 0.032% of the transaction value. This adjustment forms part of a wider strategy to reinforce regulations within the trading environment.

Furthermore, the daily opening volume for non-futures firms and individual clients will be limited to 400 lots per contract from June through December. Notably, hedge trading and market-making activities will not be subject to these position limits, enabling them to continue without restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

