Turkey's Economic Path: EBRD Chief Commends Inflation Measures

The EBRD President, Odile Renaud-Basso, praised Turkey's efforts in tackling inflation and highlighted the central bank's recent steps following Middle Eastern market turmoil. The EBRD plans to maintain significant investments in Turkey, with potential funding for a high-voltage electricity transmission system. Meetings with Turkish officials reinforced confidence in ongoing economic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), commended Turkey's persistent fight against inflation during an interview with Reuters. She emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the current course and praised swift actions by Turkey's central bank in response to recent Middle Eastern market disruptions.

Following her meeting with Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Renaud-Basso expressed confidence in the country's steady progress. Despite recent economic challenges, including a significant rise in inflation to 31.5%, Turkey has taken decisive steps, such as foreign currency interventions worth $8 billion, bolstering the overnight rate to approximately 40%.

Looking to the future, the EBRD is considering funding Turkey's ambitious $30 billion high-voltage electricity transmission project, part of a broader effort to enhance energy infrastructure. With EBRD's €2.7 billion commitment last year, continuing support seems promising, focusing on energy and renewables projects to meet Turkey's burgeoning power needs and export potential.

